[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun Says He Would Rather Return to the Military than Become a K-pop Trainee Again

Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight shared that he would rather choose to go back to the military than become a K-pop trainee again.On April 10, Yoon Du Jun went on live on NAVER V LIVE to celebrate the end of his military service.Yoon Du Jun enlisted in the military in August 2018, and was discharged from it on this day.During the live broadcast, Yoon Du Jun took time to answer some questions that were sent from his fans in advance.One of the questions was, "If you had to go back to one of these times then which one would you choose to return and do again: military service or K-pop training?"After reading this question out loud, Yoon Du Jun laughed and jokingly commented, "You are a quite mean person, aren't you?"Yoon Du Jun took time to think about it for a bit and answered, "Okay, I've decided. I probably would go back to the military."He continued, "I think it's matter of whether it has a set time or not. I knew when I would complete my military service whereas I had no idea when I would make debut into the K-pop world as a trainee."He added, "That was a really difficult part for me when I was a trainee; the fact that I didn't know when I would make debut or I would ever even be able to make debut."Yoon Du Jun spent about two years training before he entered the entertainment industry as the leader of BEAST (former name of Highlight) in 2009.(Credit= 'HIGHLIGHT' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)