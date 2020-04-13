SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Treats All Members of Her Drama Production Team to Snacks
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.13
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Treats All Members of Her Drama Production Team to Snacks
Actress Kim Tae-hee expressed her gratitude to the production team of her drama in a special way. 

On April 9, Kim Tae-hee's management agency Story J Company revealed the actress' one-and-only gift to the production team of 'Hi, Bye, Mama'. 
Kim Tae-heeIn the photos released by the agency, Kim Tae-hee posed in front of a snack truck with a bright smile on her face. 

On a full-sized panel next to her, there was a sweet message written on it. 

It said, "Dear all members of the production team, you are the main characters of 'Hi, Bye, Mama'." 

It also said, "It's been honor working with you. Thank you, and know that I have much respect for you. From Kim Tae-hee.'" 
Kim Tae-heeKim Tae-heeUnder this message, there were photos and names of each staff from the director to runner. 

According to the agency, the production team were deeply touched by Kim Tae-hee's kind and caring gesture towards every one of them regardless of their job title. 
Kim Tae-heeMeanwhile, 'Hi, Bye, Mama' will air the last episode on April 19. 

(Credit= Story J Company) 

(SBS Star)  
