[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy Comments
Published 2020.04.13 14:32 View Count
Actor Chung Kyung-ho showed affection towards CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO by sharing adorable comments on his Instagram.

Recently, CHANYEOL shared a series of his/his group's past photos to celebrate EXO's eighth debut anniversary.
Chung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy CommentsOn his posts, Chung Kyung-ho was spotted multiple times leaving somewhat clingy comments, showing support for his precious past co-star.Chung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy CommentsChung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy CommentsSome of his comments reads, "Wow, you're so pretty.", "You are that pretty to the point I got pissed off.", "I told you to stand at the center when you take a family photo, remember?", "If there was a Rudolph like you, I would love to be the Santa Claus."
Chung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy CommentsChung Kyung-ho and CHANYEOL co-starred in MBC's 2017 drama 'Missing Nine'.

Although it has been three years since the drama's finale, it seems like Chung Kyung-ho and CHANYEOL are keeping their friendship nice and strong.

(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'real__pcy' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
