[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Floods EXO CHANYEOL's Instagram with Clingy Comments

Actor Chung Kyung-ho showed affection towards CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO by sharing adorable comments on his Instagram.Recently, CHANYEOL shared a series of his/his group's past photos to celebrate EXO's eighth debut anniversary.On his posts, Chung Kyung-ho was spotted multiple times leaving somewhat clingy comments, showing support for his precious past co-star.Some of his comments reads, "Wow, you're so pretty.", "You are that pretty to the point I got pissed off.", "I told you to stand at the center when you take a family photo, remember?", "If there was a Rudolph like you, I would love to be the Santa Claus."Chung Kyung-ho and CHANYEOL co-starred in MBC's 2017 drama 'Missing Nine'.Although it has been three years since the drama's finale, it seems like Chung Kyung-ho and CHANYEOL are keeping their friendship nice and strong.(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'real__pcy' Instagram)(SBS Star)