SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Confirms His Next Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Confirms His Next Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.13 14:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Confirms His Next Drama
Actor Kim Min Jae has confirmed to lead a new drama as a pianist. 

On April 13, Kim Min Jae's management agency Yamyam Entertainment revealed what Kim Min Jae's next drama will be.

The agency stated, "Kim Min Jae has confirmed to star in SBS' new drama 'Do You Like Brahms?' (literal translation)" 
Kim Min Jae'Do You Like Brahms?' is about talented students at a prestigious music school chasing after dreams, happiness and love. 

Kim Min Jae will play the role of a pianist 'Park Jun-young' who has won numerous domestic and international piano competitions. 

Although talented and successful, 'Park Jun-young' is humble and kind who always puts others before himself. 

Kim Min Jae will be working alongside actress Park Eun Bin who will be acting 'Chae Song-ah', a violinist in the final year at the school. 
Park Eun BinThe agency commented, "Kim Min Jae is currently practicing playing the piano day and night to prepare himself well for the character." 

They continued, "You can certainly look forward to seeing Kim Min Jae turning into a complete different character to other ones that he had played in the past." 
Kim Min Jae'Do You Like Brahms?' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year. 

(Credit= Yamyam Entertainment, Namoo Actors) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙