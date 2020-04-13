[SBS Star] Kim Min Jae Confirms His Next Drama

Actor Kim Min Jae has confirmed to lead a new drama as a pianist.On April 13, Kim Min Jae's management agency Yamyam Entertainment revealed what Kim Min Jae's next drama will be.The agency stated, "Kim Min Jae has confirmed to star in SBS' new drama 'Do You Like Brahms?' (literal translation)"'Do You Like Brahms?' is about talented students at a prestigious music school chasing after dreams, happiness and love.Kim Min Jae will play the role of a pianist 'Park Jun-young' who has won numerous domestic and international piano competitions.Although talented and successful, 'Park Jun-young' is humble and kind who always puts others before himself.Kim Min Jae will be working alongside actress Park Eun Bin who will be acting 'Chae Song-ah', a violinist in the final year at the school.The agency commented, "Kim Min Jae is currently practicing playing the piano day and night to prepare himself well for the character."They continued, "You can certainly look forward to seeing Kim Min Jae turning into a complete different character to other ones that he had played in the past."'Do You Like Brahms?' is scheduled to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= Yamyam Entertainment, Namoo Actors)(SBS Star)