[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Jin-woo Spills the Tea About Lee Kwang Soo's College Days

Actor Song Jin-woo disclosed some interesting things about another actor Lee Kwang Soo's past.On April 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Jin-woo made a guest appearance.During the opening, the host Yu Jae Seok commented, "Jin-woo, I heard that you went to the same college as Kwang Soo. What was Kwang Soo like then?"Song Jin-woo said with a smile, "Well, I didn't know much about him, but I thought he looked like he was a bully or something. That was my impression of him at that time. His appearance just gave me that impression."Lee Kwang Soo laughed and responded, "Okay, I'm going to be honest here as well. I thought you were a bully. You had shoulder-length hair at that time! You totally looked like a bully!"Then, Song Jin-woo said, "You had really thin eyebrows, dude. You had shaven them off like this!"Even though they used to have a bad impression of each other, the two stars revealed that they politely said hi whenever they bumped into one another.Song Jin-woo said, "We used to do a 90 degree bow and say things like, 'Oh, hi. It's been a while. How have you been?'", making everyone laugh.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)