[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Jin-woo Spills the Tea About Lee Kwang Soo's College Days
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Jin-woo Spills the Tea About Lee Kwang Soo's College Days

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.13 11:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Jin-woo Spills the Tea About Lee Kwang Soos College Days
Actor Song Jin-woo disclosed some interesting things about another actor Lee Kwang Soo's past. 

On April 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Jin-woo made a guest appearance. 

During the opening, the host Yu Jae Seok commented, "Jin-woo, I heard that you went to the same college as Kwang Soo. What was Kwang Soo like then?" 

Song Jin-woo said with a smile, "Well, I didn't know much about him, but I thought he looked like he was a bully or something. That was my impression of him at that time. His appearance just gave me that impression." 
Lee Kwang Soo and Song Jin-wooLee Kwang Soo laughed and responded, "Okay, I'm going to be honest here as well. I thought you were a bully. You had shoulder-length hair at that time! You totally looked like a bully!" 

Then, Song Jin-woo said, "You had really thin eyebrows, dude. You had shaven them off like this!" 
Lee Kwang Soo and Song Jin-wooEven though they used to have a bad impression of each other, the two stars revealed that they politely said hi whenever they bumped into one another. 

Song Jin-woo said, "We used to do a 90 degree bow and say things like, 'Oh, hi. It's been a while. How have you been?'", making everyone laugh. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
