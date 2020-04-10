SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HYUNJAE's Fan Shares Funny Photos of Him/Her Getting Caught by the Security
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HYUNJAE's Fan Shares Funny Photos of Him/Her Getting Caught by the Security

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.10 18:04
A fan of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's member HYUNJAE shared hilarious photos of him/her getting caught by the security staff.

On April 6, one fan of HYUNJAE a post on Twitter that caught the attention of many K-pop fans.

Along with three photos, the fan wrote, "From three seconds before I got caught by the security staff."
HYUNJAEThe first photo was of HYUNJAE smiling while looking at the fan's camera.

In the next photo, HYUNJAE's jaw is seen dropped in complete shock as if he saw something appear out of nowhere.

The last one showed a photo of a blurry hand that popped up in front of the camera. 
HYUNJAEIt definitely looked like HYUNJAE got startled by a security staff who suddenly went towards the fan to stop him/her from taking photos as he/she was not allowed to do so.

Since HYUNJAE was looking right at his/her camera at that time, it seemed like it not only surprised the fan but also HYUNJAE a lot.
HYUNJAEHYUNJAE's hilarious response as well as the relatable fanboying/fangirling moment left a lot of K-pop fans laugh.

Under this post, they wrote comments such as, "We've all been there.", "LOL I have exactly the same photos in my phone.", "Oh man, that's the moment when your heart sinks.", "At least this fan didn't lose the photos! I once got kicked out for 10 minutes and had to delete all mine on the spot." and so on. 

(Credit= 'withyou0913' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
