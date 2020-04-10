SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN to Be the First K-pop Star to Have His Own Theme Park for Birthday
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN to Be the First K-pop Star to Have His Own Theme Park for Birthday

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.10 17:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN to Be the First K-pop Star to Have His Own Theme Park for Birthday
SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO will be the first K-pop star ever to have his very own theme park for his upcoming birthday.

In celebration of SEHUN's birthday on April 12, SEHUN's Chinese fan community 'Oh Sehun Bar' prepared a very special project; decorating South Korea's largest theme park Everland with SEHUN's photos.
SEHUNSEHUNUnder the title 'SEHUNIVERSE', Everland will be filled with SEHUN's photos from April 26 to May 2. 

The project also provides SEHUN-themed entrance ticket, cable cars and the Ferris wheel decorated with SEHUN's photos, a special light show, and a giant screen that plays SEHUN's videos.
SEHUNUpon seeing the project outline, fans commented, "They are taking the birthday projects to a whole another level.", "This is epic.", "I would love to visit Everland just to see SEHUN's gorgeous photos.", and more.
SEHUNSEHUNSEHUN(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ohsehunbar' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙