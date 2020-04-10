[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN to Be the First K-pop Star to Have His Own Theme Park for Birthday

SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO will be the first K-pop star ever to have his very own theme park for his upcoming birthday.In celebration of SEHUN's birthday on April 12, SEHUN's Chinese fan community 'Oh Sehun Bar' prepared a very special project; decorating South Korea's largest theme park Everland with SEHUN's photos.Under the title 'SEHUNIVERSE', Everland will be filled with SEHUN's photos from April 26 to May 2.The project also provides SEHUN-themed entrance ticket, cable cars and the Ferris wheel decorated with SEHUN's photos, a special light show, and a giant screen that plays SEHUN's videos.Upon seeing the project outline, fans commented, "They are taking the birthday projects to a whole another level.", "This is epic.", "I would love to visit Everland just to see SEHUN's gorgeous photos.", and more.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ohsehunbar' Twitter)(SBS Star)