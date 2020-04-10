[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN to Be the First K-pop Star to Have His Own Theme Park for Birthday

SEHUN of K-pop boy group EXO will be the first K-pop star ever to have his very own theme park for his upcoming birthday.
In celebration of SEHUN's birthday on April 12, SEHUN's Chinese fan community 'Oh Sehun Bar' prepared a very special project; decorating South Korea's largest theme park Everland with SEHUN's photos.
Under the title 'SEHUNIVERSE', Everland will be filled with SEHUN's photos from April 26 to May 2.
The project also provides SEHUN-themed entrance ticket, cable cars and the Ferris wheel decorated with SEHUN's photos, a special light show, and a giant screen that plays SEHUN's videos.
Upon seeing the project outline, fans commented, "They are taking the birthday projects to a whole another level.", "This is epic.", "I would love to visit Everland just to see SEHUN's gorgeous photos.", and more.
(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'ohsehunbar' Twitter)
(SBS Star)