SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HeeChul Got Into SM Ent. While He Was Working at a Television Factory?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HeeChul Got Into SM Ent. While He Was Working at a Television Factory?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.10 16:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Got Into SM Ent. While He Was Working at a Television Factory?
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed that he got into SM Entertainment while he was working at a factory making televisions.

On April 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Delicious Rendezvous', HeeChul revealed the kind of jobs he had before he became a K-pop star.
HeeChulAs the cast members were talking about their past, HeeChul said, "I've actually worked at various places before I made debut."

HeeChul continued, "I've worked at a factory, pub and Korean barbecue restaurant. Oh, I even worked as a lifeguard at a swimming pool."
HeeChulThen, HeeChul shared what he was doing at the time of his audition for SM Entertainment.

HeeChul said, "I was working at a factory when I auditioned for SM Entertainment. It was a factory that produced televisions."

He went on, "I didn't think I'd pass the audition, but I did. Just like that, I became a trainee at SM Entertainment from a factory worker."
HeeChulHeeChul trained at SM Entertainment for about three years prior to debuting as a member of Super Junior in 2005.

(Credit= SBS Delicious Rendezvous, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙