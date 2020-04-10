[SBS Star] HeeChul Got Into SM Ent. While He Was Working at a Television Factory?

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul revealed that he got into SM Entertainment while he was working at a factory making televisions.On April 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Delicious Rendezvous', HeeChul revealed the kind of jobs he had before he became a K-pop star.As the cast members were talking about their past, HeeChul said, "I've actually worked at various places before I made debut."HeeChul continued, "I've worked at a factory, pub and Korean barbecue restaurant. Oh, I even worked as a lifeguard at a swimming pool."Then, HeeChul shared what he was doing at the time of his audition for SM Entertainment.HeeChul said, "I was working at a factory when I auditioned for SM Entertainment. It was a factory that produced televisions."He went on, "I didn't think I'd pass the audition, but I did. Just like that, I became a trainee at SM Entertainment from a factory worker."HeeChul trained at SM Entertainment for about three years prior to debuting as a member of Super Junior in 2005.(Credit= SBS Delicious Rendezvous, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)