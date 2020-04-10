[SBS Star] Former MONSTA X WONHO Announces a Fresh Start in the Industry with a New Agency

K-pop boy group MONSTA X's former member WONHO signed a contract with a new agency.On April 10, management agency Highline Entertainment shared that WONHO officially joined the agency.The agency said, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with WONHO. He will be restarting his career as a solo artist as well as music producer."They continued, "We will provide as much support to WONHO as he needs for him to be able to spread his wings."Through his new agency, WONHO stated, "I am full of regrets about my past wrongdoings."He added, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to fans who have given me a second chance. I will do my best I can to pay them back."Last October, WONHO left MONSTA X and STARSHIP Entertainment―his agency at the time―following his controversies surrounding his past.(Credit= 'OfficialMonstaX' Instagram)(SBS Star)