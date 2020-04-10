SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TWICE CHAEYOUNG Shares Cute Reasons Why She Likes SOMI
Lee Narin

K-pop girl group TWICE's member TWICE revealed three reasons why she likes K-pop artist SOMI.

On April 9, SOMI's management agency THE BLACK LABEL uploaded a video of SOMI on a brunch date with CHAEYOUNG on YouTube.
CHAEYOUNGAfter the two stars sat down at a brunch restaurant, SOMI playfully said, "Okay, CHAEYOUNG. Tell me three reasons why you like me."

CHAEYOUNG laughed at the sudden question, then said, "Well, you have a very different personality to mine. I'm not a talkative person, but you are. So, you give me energy."

She continued, "I also feel comfortable around you. I don't meet up with anyone who I feel uncomfortable with."
CHAEYOUNGTo this, SOMI nodded and said, "That's right. I'm like a pair of comfy sleeping socks."

CHAEYOUNG went on to give SOMI the third reason, "I feel like you know about me so well, even if I don't say much about myself. You know what I mean?"

Then, SOMI sent a 'finger heart' to CHAEYOUNG in response to her answer and the video ended with the sound of them laughing.
 

(Credit= 'THEBLACKLABEL' YouTube, 'somsomi0309' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
