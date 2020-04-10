[SBS Star] JENNIE Drops a Promising Hint for BLACKPINK's Comeback

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK raised anticipation towards the group's upcoming comeback by sharing photos of herself taken at a recording studio.On April 7, JENNIE updated her personal Instagram account with a bunch of new photos and videos.One of the posts was of JENNIE taking a selfie with her headphones on, with a caption, "Studio life."Although no further details have been shared, fans speculated that JENNIE was probably recording something for BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback.Earlier this year, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the group will be making a long-awaited comeback between March and April.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, BLACKPINK's comeback is also likely to be delayed.Frustrated by the lack of activities for BLACKPINK since 'KILL THIS LOVE', many fans trended '#BLACKPINK1YearOfHiatus', and 'YGWhereIsBLACKPINK' on social media.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)