SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JENNIE Drops a Promising Hint for BLACKPINK's Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] JENNIE Drops a Promising Hint for BLACKPINK's Comeback

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.10 11:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JENNIE Drops a Promising Hint for BLACKPINKs Comeback
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK raised anticipation towards the group's upcoming comeback by sharing photos of herself taken at a recording studio.

On April 7, JENNIE updated her personal Instagram account with a bunch of new photos and videos.
JENNIE BLACKPINK comebackOne of the posts was of JENNIE taking a selfie with her headphones on, with a caption, "Studio life."

Although no further details have been shared, fans speculated that JENNIE was probably recording something for BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback.
JENNIE BLACKPINK comebackEarlier this year, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the group will be making a long-awaited comeback between March and April.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, BLACKPINK's comeback is also likely to be delayed. 

Frustrated by the lack of activities for BLACKPINK since 'KILL THIS LOVE', many fans trended '#BLACKPINK1YearOfHiatus', and 'YGWhereIsBLACKPINK' on social media.
JENNIE BLACKPINK comeback(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙