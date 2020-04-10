[SBS Star] BTS to Stream the Group's Concerts from 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life' to 'Love Yourself'

While a lot of people around the world are spending the majority of their time at home amid coronavirus pandemic, K-pop boy group BTS came up with a fun way to entertainment ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) at home.On April 10, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment made an announcement that caught the eye of ARMY.The agency revealed that they will be streaming concerts that BTS has held from 2014 to last year on 'BANGTANTV' YouTube next weekend.From 12PM KST on April 18, 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life on Stage' (2015), 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life on Stage: Epilogue' (2016), 'Live Trilogy Episode II: The Red Bullet' (2014) and '3rd Muster: ARMY.ZIP+' (2016) will be streamed.Then again from 12PM KST on April 19, 'Live Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour in Seoul' (2017), 'Love Trilogy Episode III: The Wings Tour the Final' (2017), '4th Muster: Happy Ever After' (2018) and 'Love Yourself in Seoul' (2019) are going to be aired.Ever since the announcement was made, ARMY have expressed their excitement to be taken on this amazing journey by BTS.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)