[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Visits Lee Min-jung's Drama Set with Bags of Tasty Snacks
[SBS Star] Lee Byung Hun Visits Lee Min-jung's Drama Set with Bags of Tasty Snacks

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.09 18:02 View Count
Actor Lee Byung Hun visited his wife actress Lee Min-jung's drama set with snacks.  

On April 9, news outlet OSEN reported that Lee Byung Hun made a surprise visit to Lee Min-jung's drama set in the afternoon. 

Currently, Lee Min-jung is busy filming KBS' family drama 'Once Again'. 

As it was so unexpected, everyone at the site apparently were all very startled when they saw Lee Byung Hun. 
Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min-jungNot only did he come with pure love for his wife to show her his support, but he also had come with something for the team. 

Lee Byung Hun gifted the team bags of mouth-watering snacks that said to have made the team instantly scream for joy. 
Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min-jungLee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun got married in August 2013, and have one son who was born in March 2015.

(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)    

이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
