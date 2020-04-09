[SBS Star] Fans Dig Up a Past Post Proving Lee Jae Wook's Popularity in High School

It was just discovered how popular actor Lee Jae Wook was back when he was in high school.Recently, fans managed to find an interesting post on Facebook from years ago.The post was originally shared on Seocho High School student community on Facebook in November 2014.Seocho High School was a school where Lee Jae Wook attended.In this post, one person anonymously wrote, "Can somebody tell the freshman Lee Jae Wook to stop continuously making a girlfriend?"The person desperately continued, "Tell him to wait for me. Please..."The fact that Lee Jae Wook non-stop had a girlfriend as well as had someone publicly write a post like this suggest he was unbelievable popular in his high school.It seemed like Lee Jae Wook stole the hearts of many students at school with his handsome face, model-like tall figure and playful yet caring personality.Currently, Lee Jae Wook stars in a romance drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) alongside Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young.(Credit= '서초고 사랑의 모든것' Facebook, 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram)(SBS Star)