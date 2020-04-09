SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN's Performance Video from Middle School Goes Viral
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.09 14:35 View Count
K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN proved that he was as good-looking and talented in music as he is now even when he was in middle school.

Recently, one video of middle students awesomely performing 2011's mega-hit track 'Officially Missing You' by male duo Geeks started going around online after it was posted on Twitter.

The video was filmed at a school festival at Shindong Middle School, Seoul some years ago. 

It turned out one of the students was JAEHYUN, who was a student at Shindong Middle School at the time.
JAEHYUNIn the original post, the Twitter user wrote, "Let me share JAEHYUN's performance video at Shindong Middle School Music Festival with you. My friend recently sent it to me."

He/she continued, "Sorry for the poor video quality. It's probably better to just focus on his singing voice."
JAEHYUNIn the video, some girls with a camera screams for JAEHYUN performing on stage with one other male student and female student.

While filming JAEHYUN, they kept say things like, "Wow, he seriously is so good-looking." "Doesn't he remind you of Gang Dong Won?" and so on. 
 
Following four years of training at SM Entertainment, JAEHYUN made debut as a member of NCT in 2016.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'shany_dy' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
