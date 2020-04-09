[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN's Performance Video from Middle School Goes Viral

지인분이 보내주신 재현이 신동중 축제 Officially missing you 영상 공유합니다 화질이 안 좋아서 음성 위주로 들어주세요!! 중간중간 잡음이 많아서 편집했습니다��

로고 크롭은 하지 말아 주세요����#재현 #JAEHYUN pic.twitter.com/xF5jyAjTEs — ²⁶샤니�� (@shany_dy) April 8, 2020

K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN proved that he was as good-looking and talented in music as he is now even when he was in middle school.Recently, one video of middle students awesomely performing 2011's mega-hit track 'Officially Missing You' by male duo Geeks started going around online after it was posted on Twitter.The video was filmed at a school festival at Shindong Middle School, Seoul some years ago.It turned out one of the students was JAEHYUN, who was a student at Shindong Middle School at the time.In the original post, the Twitter user wrote, "Let me share JAEHYUN's performance video at Shindong Middle School Music Festival with you. My friend recently sent it to me."He/she continued, "Sorry for the poor video quality. It's probably better to just focus on his singing voice."In the video, some girls with a camera screams for JAEHYUN performing on stage with one other male student and female student.While filming JAEHYUN, they kept say things like, "Wow, he seriously is so good-looking." "Doesn't he remind you of Gang Dong Won?" and so on.Following four years of training at SM Entertainment, JAEHYUN made debut as a member of NCT in 2016.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'shany_dy' Twitter)(SBS Star)