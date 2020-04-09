SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V Explains the Meaning Behind His Squad's Name 'Wooga'
V of K-pop boy group BTS revealed the real meaning behind his celebrity friends' group name 'Wooga'.

If you're a fan of BTS and V in particular, you must be familiar with the name Wooga.
BTS V Explains the Meaning Behind His Squad's Name WoogaIt is the friend circle of V, actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and hip-hop artist Peakboy.

Although the name itself sounds pretty familiar, not a lot of fans know the exact meaning behind such unique name.
BTS V Explains the Meaning Behind His Squad's Name WoogaSome fans speculated that it was an abbreviation of 'actor' (pronounced 'bae-woo' in Korean) and 'singer' (pronounced 'ga-soo' in Korean).

According to V, however, 'Wooga' is the short version of "Are we family?" (pronounced 'Woori Gajok-inga?' in Korean).
BTS V Explains the Meaning Behind His Squad's Name WoogaBTS V Explains the Meaning Behind His Squad's Name WoogaAfter finding out the true meaning behind Wooga, fans commented, "That's actually so cute.", "Mind if I join you guys?", "It feels so good to see them working in various fields showing support to each other.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
