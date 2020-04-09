SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Fellow Soldiers Release Photos of Him in His Military Base
[SBS Star] EXO D.O.'s Fellow Soldiers Release Photos of Him in His Military Base

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO D.O.s Fellow Soldiers Release Photos of Him in His Military Base
K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O.'s fellow soldiers gave an update on the K-pop star's life in the military. 

Recently, some photos of D.O. were shared online. 

They were photos all shared by D.O.'s fellow soldiers who are in the same military base as him. 
D.O.In the photos, D.O. stands closely and poses with his fellow soldiers with eye-catching cute military buzz cut and black horn-rimmed glasses. 

His bright smile suggests how well he gets along with them as well as how great he is doing in the military. 
D.O.There was also a photo that showed a D.O.-signed military uniform and a piece of paper with D.O.'s autograph on it. 

Under his autograph, there was a message from D.O. which said, "Congratulations on successfully completing your military service! Always stay healthy!" 
D.O.Meanwhile, D.O. is expected to be discharged from the military on January 25, 2021. 

(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
