[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Confirms His Next Drama

Actor Park Bo Gum will be starring in a new drama that depicts struggles of youth.On April 9, it was reported that Park Bo Gum has confirmed his role in tvN's upcoming drama 'Record of Youth' (literal title).Park Bo Gum will be acting alongside actress Park So Dam and actor Byeon Woo Seok for this drama.The story of 'Record of Youth' is about struggles of young boys and girls that they experience while they chase after their dreams.Park Bo Gum will be playing the role of a young man dreaming of becoming a model/actor one day.His character 'Sa Hye-jun' is the kind of person who views the world objectively.It is said that the team of 'Record of Youth' recently began shooting.The drama is planned to be unveiled in the second half of the year.(Credit= BH Entertainment, Artist Company, Blossom Entertainment)(SBS Star)