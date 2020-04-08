[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Gets Way Too Excited After Seeing a Snack Truck from Yeo Jin Goo

K-pop boy group BTS hilariously responded to a snack truck from actor Yeo Jin Goo.On June 16 last year, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Busan.On this day, Yeo Jin Goo sent a snack truck to the venue to show his support to JUNGKOOK.Not too long ago, a behind-the-scene video of '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' was released.While watching the video, fans could not stop laughing at the response that the members of BTS showed when they saw Yeo Jin Goo's snack truck.As soon as they noticed the snack truck and found out who it was from, they shouted Yeo Jin Goo's name out loud.Then, they started singing 'Pat Bingsu' by singer Yoon Jongshin.It was not because there was 'bingsu' on the menu, but it was simply because it rhymed with Yeo Jin Goo's name.They excitedly sang, "Jin Goo, pat Jin Goo! I love you, I love you!"While they were singing, JUNGKOOK laughed and looked at his fellow members as if he was embarrassed of them.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_TWT' Twitter)(SBS Star)