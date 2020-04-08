SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Gets Way Too Excited After Seeing a Snack Truck from Yeo Jin Goo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Gets Way Too Excited After Seeing a Snack Truck from Yeo Jin Goo

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.08 18:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Gets Way Too Excited After Seeing a Snack Truck from Yeo Jin Goo
K-pop boy group BTS hilariously responded to a snack truck from actor Yeo Jin Goo.

On June 16 last year, BTS held its fan meeting '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' at Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Busan.

On this day, Yeo Jin Goo sent a snack truck to the venue to show his support to JUNGKOOK.
BTSNot too long ago, a behind-the-scene video of '2019 MUSTER: MAGIC SHOP' was released.

While watching the video, fans could not stop laughing at the response that the members of BTS showed when they saw Yeo Jin Goo's snack truck.

As soon as they noticed the snack truck and found out who it was from, they shouted Yeo Jin Goo's name out loud.
BTSThen, they started singing 'Pat Bingsu' by singer Yoon Jongshin.

It was not because there was 'bingsu' on the menu, but it was simply because it rhymed with Yeo Jin Goo's name.

They excitedly sang, "Jin Goo, pat Jin Goo! I love you, I love you!"

While they were singing, JUNGKOOK laughed and looked at his fellow members as if he was embarrassed of them. 
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_TWT' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙