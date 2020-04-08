SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Share Special Photos & Messages to Fans on Their 8th Debut Anniversary
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.08
The members of K-pop boy group EXO shared special photos and messages to fans in celebration of their eighth debut anniversary.

On April 8, EXO marked the group's eighth debut anniversary.

On this day, EXO decided to shower EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) with love via social media.
EXOFirst, BAEKHYUN took to Twitter to write a heartwarming message, "Our youth is called 'EXO-L'. I love you and thank you, EXO-L!"

He continued, "I know it's been some time since I said this to you guys, but I really am missing you lots right now, EXO-L."

Then, BAEKHYUN followed it up with a new selfie, which was immensely appreciated by EXO-L.
EXOKAI also uploaded a photo of younger himself with the caption on Instagram, "120408. I'm always missing you!"

CHANYEOL shared an image with EXO's debut date and official EXO light stick with a writing on his Instagram.

In his writing, it said, "20200408 EXO's eighth debut anniversary. Congratulations to EXO and EXO-L. We are one. Let's love."
EXOEXOLater on, SUHO and SEHUN updated their Instagram to mark the occasion.

SUHO handwritten "Thank you for your love and support you have given us for the past eight years, EXO-L." while SEHUN simply commented, "8L." under a photo of clear blue sky.
EXOEXODebuted on April 8 2012 with a song 'MAMA', EXO quickly risen as one of the well-known K-pop groups after the group's mega-hit song 'Growl' (2013).

(Credit= 'B_hundred_Hyun' Twitter, 'oohsehun' 'real__psy' 'zkdlin' 'kimjuncotton' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
