[SBS Star] BTS Releasing a New Album in July? Big Hit Entertainment Responds
[SBS Star] BTS Releasing a New Album in July? Big Hit Entertainment Responds

Published 2020.04.08 16:40
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has responded to rumors about the group releasing a new album in July.

On April 8, news outlet Sports DongA reported that BTS is set to release the group's new Japanese album in July this year.
BTSBTSIn response to the report, Big Hit Entertainment told media, "We can announce details regarding the album release once the schedule is finalized."

If the upcoming album is set to be released in July, it is BTS' first Japanese album in a year since last year's single 'Lights/Boy With Luv'.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is scheduled to hold the group's new world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in June (Fukuoka), July (Osaka), August (Saitama), and September (Tokyo).

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
