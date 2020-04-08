[SBS Star] Fans Discover a Dance Video of GOT7 JINYOUNG & TWICE NAYEON's 'Trouble Maker' from 2012

A video of JINYOUNG of K-pop boy group GOT7 and NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE dancing to 'Trouble Maker' eight years ago was just discovered.Recently, some K-pop fans found an interesting part from 2012's popular sitcom 'Dream High 2'.This part of 'Dream High 2' showed JINYOUNG and NAYEON dancing to 2011's mega-hit song 'Trouble Maker' by male-female duo Trouble Maker.The two K-pop stars only appeared for just over 10 seconds, but it was enough to impress many.Even though they were still training to become K-pop stars then, they showed off their amazing confidence and dancing skills.They certainly did not seem like they were still trainees who had not made debut yet.As many had no idea that JINYOUNG and NAYEON were even in 'Dream High 2', this short clip started quickly spreading online recently.After watching this clip, a lot of people left comments such as, "What... I remember watching this ages ago. I can't believe that that was them! I'm surprised!", "They danced to 'Trouble Maker'?! Awesome!", "Oh, please perform 'Trouble Maker' for us this year again!" and so on.(Credit= KBS Dream High 2)(SBS Star)