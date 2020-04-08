SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'
[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'

Published 2020.04.08
The two lead actors of SBS' upcoming drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Lee Minho and Woo Do Hwan, showed off their bromance through social media comments.

On April 7, Lee Minho took his personal Instagram to share three new photos of himself that were taken at his waiting room.
Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'Shortly after the new post was uploaded, his drama co-star Woo Do Hwan was spotted at the comment section.

Woo Do Hwan wrote, "Your Majesty, where are you?", referring to his role of Lee Minho's bodyguard in 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.

To this, Lee Minho commented, "It's a secret. You should guard the castle."

Woo Do Hwan replied, "Well... Okay, Your Majesty."
Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'In 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Lee Minho will play as the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' while Woo Do Whan takes on the role of 'Jo Young', the chief bodyguard and Lee Gon's closest friend.

Upon seeing the two actors' adorable interaction, fans commented, "I can't wait to watch their chemistry in the drama.", "I'm so excited already.", "Ahh, I love you both so much.", and more.
Lee Minho & Woo Do Hwan's Cute Interaction on Instagram Raises Anticipation Towards 'The King'Meanwhile, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is scheduled to be unveiled later this month.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram, SBS)

(SBS Star)  
