[SBS Star] BTS V's Live Broadcast from Last Summer Surpasses 500 Million Views
[SBS Star] BTS V's Live Broadcast from Last Summer Surpasses 500 Million Views

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.08 14:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Vs Live Broadcast from Last Summer Surpasses 500 Million Views
One of V of K-pop boy group BTS' live broadcasts reached an impressive number of views on NAVER V LIVE.

On April 8, it was reported that V's live broadcast from last summer titled, 'It Has Been a While' set new history on NAVER V LIVE.
V'It Has Been a While' was originally broadcast on June 8 last year.

It was held for about 49 minutes just after V had returned to his hotel room following his group's performance in Paris, France.

There was a concert in Paris on this day as part of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.
VDuring this live broadcast, V shared what Paris concert was like, what he had been up to, songs that he had been listening to and so on.

Ever since the live broadcast was aired, fans have non-stop going about it, since it gave them the feeling of having a casual day-to-day conversation with V via a video phone call.
VThe replay video quickly reached millions of views, and became the first NAVER V LIVE's video to reach 300 million views just months ago.

Then it reached 400 million views and now 500 million views, continuously breaking its own highest viewing record in NAVER V LIVE's history.

Everyone is sincerely amazed at how fast many people in the world have watched 'It Has Been a While'.
 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'su39wol' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
