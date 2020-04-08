SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin!" Justin Bieber Nails the BTS Chant
Published 2020.04.08 13:17 Updated 2020.04.08 13:20 View Count
Singer Justin Bieber shared a surprise video of himself wildly chanting to K-pop boy group BTS.

On April 7, Justin Bieber shared a new video on his personal Instagram account during his time in quarantine.
Justin Bieber Nails the BTS ChantIn the video, Justin Bieber sang the intro of BTS' song 'Spring Day' playing in the background, and he proceeded to lip sync BTS' signature fan chant.

He chanted, "Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim..."

As the video got cut, V and JUNGKOOK's name was not included in his chant.

The Canadian singer wrote in the caption, "... Officially lost my mind," hinting that he was killing his time while staying at home.
Justin Bieber Nails the BTS ChantAhead of this video, Justin Bieber and BTS members expressed their respect and love for each other through covers and sharing birthday wishes.

Fans commented, "Welcome to the club, Justin.", "This is so precious.", "Wondering if our boys saw this video.", and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... officially lost my mind

Justin Bieber(@justinbieber)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'justinbieber' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
