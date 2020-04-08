[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun to Join a New Agency Established by His Longtime Manager

Actor group 5URPRISE's member Seo Kang-jun has decided to join a new management agency established by his longtime manager.On April 8, it was announced that Seo Kang-jun and the three other members of 5URPRISE―Lee Tae-hwan, Kang Tae-oh and Yoo-il signed an exclusive contract with M.O.C.M.O.C is a newly-established management agency that was founded by 5URPRISE's manager.The manager is said to have worked as 5URPRISE's manager since the group's debut in 2014.With this decision, all members of 5URPRISE, except for Gong-myoung, will be heading to the same management agency together.Gong-myoung recently signed with Saram Entertainment where it is home to renowned actors and actresses such as Lee Jehoon, Yoon Kyesang, Uhm Junghwa, Lee Hanee and many more.Last month, the five members of 5URPRISE's contract with Fantagio ended, and they all decided not to renew their contract with the agency.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)