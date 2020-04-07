[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Love Story with Her 7-year Boyfriend

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared a love story with her boyfriend taekwondo player Shin Min-chul.On April 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Real Love Story', Hyelim and Shin Min-chul made an appearance.During their interview, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul revealed how they met and fell for each other.Shin Min-chul said, "One of my former taekwondo instructors and Hyelim's father were supposed to meet one day. My intructor took me to the meeting with him/her and Hyelim's father took Hyelim with him."Hyelim said, "When I first saw him, I thought he had a nice image. There were many other seats around, but I purposely sat in front of him."Shin Min-chul added, "At one point, I spotted Hyelim looking confused. She just looked super cute to my eyes. She reminded me of an adorable baby."Then, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul both shyly laughed and said, "Yeah, so that's how it all started. Our conversation hit off really well from the beginning."Last month, Hyelim revealed that she has been in a relationship with Shin Min-chul for about seven years.(Credit= MBC Real Love Story)(SBS Star)