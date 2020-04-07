[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim Shares the Sweetest Love Story with Her 7-year Boyfriend

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared a love story with her boyfriend taekwondo player Shin Min-chul.
On April 6 episode of MBC's television show 'Real Love Story', Hyelim and Shin Min-chul made an appearance.
During their interview, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul revealed how they met and fell for each other.
Shin Min-chul said, "One of my former taekwondo instructors and Hyelim's father were supposed to meet one day. My intructor took me to the meeting with him/her and Hyelim's father took Hyelim with him."
Hyelim said, "When I first saw him, I thought he had a nice image. There were many other seats around, but I purposely sat in front of him."
Shin Min-chul added, "At one point, I spotted Hyelim looking confused. She just looked super cute to my eyes. She reminded me of an adorable baby."
Then, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul both shyly laughed and said, "Yeah, so that's how it all started. Our conversation hit off really well from the beginning."
Last month, Hyelim revealed that she has been in a relationship with Shin Min-chul for about seven years.
(Credit= MBC Real Love Story)
(SBS Star)