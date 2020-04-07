[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Cutely Complains About Fans Not Liking Him Talking About Marriage

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin made cute complaints about his fans not liking it when he talks about marriage.
On April 7 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Good Morning FM', MAX Changmin made a guest appearance.
During the talk, MAX Changmin spoke about being in the entertainment industry for over 16 years.
He said, "Now that it's been so long since I made debut, I feel like I've grown old with my fans. It's amazing how much things have changed over these years."
He continued, "I feel like they are more like my friends or co-workers than fans now. A lot of my fans have actually been getting married recently as well."
In response to this, the host Jang Seong-kyu asked MAX Changmin, "How about you? Are you thinking about getting married at all?"
MAX Changmin commented, "Ah, my fans don't like me talking about this."
Jang Seong-kyu responded, "But I mean, they are married, aren't they? Didn't you just say that they were?"
MAX Changmin chuckled and said, "You are right. That's very true. They get married, but why can't I even talk about it?"
Then, MAX Changmin said, "Well, I believe there is right timing for everybody. I guess I'll get married when the timing is right. It probably would be nicer if it wasn't too late."
Currently, MAX Changmin is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.
(Credit= MBC FM4U Good Morning FM, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)