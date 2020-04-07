SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Cutely Complains About Fans Not Liking Him Talking About Marriage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Cutely Complains About Fans Not Liking Him Talking About Marriage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.07 16:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Cutely Complains About Fans Not Liking Him Talking About Marriage
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin made cute complaints about his fans not liking it when he talks about marriage.

On April 7 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Good Morning FM', MAX Changmin made a guest appearance.
MAX ChangminDuring the talk, MAX Changmin spoke about being in the entertainment industry for over 16 years.

He said, "Now that it's been so long since I made debut, I feel like I've grown old with my fans. It's amazing how much things have changed over these years."

He continued, "I feel like they are more like my friends or co-workers than fans now. A lot of my fans have actually been getting married recently as well."
MAX ChangminIn response to this, the host Jang Seong-kyu asked MAX Changmin, "How about you? Are you thinking about getting married at all?"

MAX Changmin commented, "Ah, my fans don't like me talking about this."

Jang Seong-kyu responded, "But I mean, they are married, aren't they? Didn't you just say that they were?"

MAX Changmin chuckled and said, "You are right. That's very true. They get married, but why can't I even talk about it?"

Then, MAX Changmin said, "Well, I believe there is right timing for everybody. I guess I'll get married when the timing is right. It probably would be nicer if it wasn't too late."
MAX ChangminCurrently, MAX Changmin is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

(Credit= MBC FM4U Good Morning FM, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙