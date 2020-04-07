[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Cutely Complains About Fans Not Liking Him Talking About Marriage

K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin made cute complaints about his fans not liking it when he talks about marriage.On April 7 episode of MBC FM4U's radio show 'Good Morning FM', MAX Changmin made a guest appearance.During the talk, MAX Changmin spoke about being in the entertainment industry for over 16 years.He said, "Now that it's been so long since I made debut, I feel like I've grown old with my fans. It's amazing how much things have changed over these years."He continued, "I feel like they are more like my friends or co-workers than fans now. A lot of my fans have actually been getting married recently as well."In response to this, the host Jang Seong-kyu asked MAX Changmin, "How about you? Are you thinking about getting married at all?"MAX Changmin commented, "Ah, my fans don't like me talking about this."Jang Seong-kyu responded, "But I mean, they are married, aren't they? Didn't you just say that they were?"MAX Changmin chuckled and said, "You are right. That's very true. They get married, but why can't I even talk about it?"Then, MAX Changmin said, "Well, I believe there is right timing for everybody. I guess I'll get married when the timing is right. It probably would be nicer if it wasn't too late."Currently, MAX Changmin is in a relationship with a non-celebrity.(Credit= MBC FM4U Good Morning FM, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)