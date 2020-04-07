SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY LIA Cutely Responds to Confetti Getting Stuck on Her Teeth
Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.07 11:47
LIA of K-pop girl group ITZY's cute response to confetti getting stuck on her teeth is making fans laugh.

On March 25 episode of MBC every1's music show 'Show Champion', ITZY performed the group's latest title track 'WANNABE'.
LIAAt the end of the performance, the members of ITZY brightly smiled and posed with her arms up.

While posing, lots of confetti got shot into the air for a dramatic stage effect.

That was when confetti flew onto LIA's teeth and got stuck on them.
LIAHer front teeth were suddenly covered with a dark colored-confetti, and LIA tried to get rid of it with her mouth so that her pose does not get ruined in any way.

Although completely unexpected, LIA did not lose her smile the whole time.

A few seconds later, confetti dropped off from her teeth, and she was able to relax.

Fans are finding this mishap of LIA and her response super adorable.
 
(Credit= 'ALL THE K-POP' YouTube, MBC every1 Show Champion)

(SBS Star)  
