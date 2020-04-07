[SBS Star] 'SIXTEEN'·'Idol School' Thai Trainee Natty Signs with SWING Entertainment

Former JYP Entertainment trainee Natty has found a new agency, SWING Entertainment.On April 6, it was reported that Natty has signed her exclusive contract with SWING Entertainment.Shortly after the news, SWING Entertainment confirmed, "It is true that we have signed an exclusive contract with Natty. She is preparing for her debut."The Thai trainee made appearance on Mnet's two survival audition programs 'SIXTEEN' and 'Idol School', garnering fans all across Asia.In October 2019, Natty also made a special appearance on 'KCON 2019' held in Thailand.SWING Entertainment currently houses multiple artists including Kim Jae Hwan, Son Ho Young, and IZ*ONE.(Credit= Mnet, Online Community)(SBS Star)