[SBS Star] Jee Seok-jin Reveals He Considered Quitting 'Running Man' 3 Times

SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' cast member Jee Seok-jin revealed that he tried to quit the show three times.On April 4, Jee Seok-jin shared a new episode on his personal YouTube channel, 'Jeeseokjin World'.In the video, Jee Seok-jin talked about his 'Running Man' appearance; how he had difficulties getting used to the show.He first read a description about himself written by a netizen, that says, "Around the time where his broadcasting careers was declining, he got the opportunity to join a variety show called 'Running Man'. As he worked as a host for variety shows that are usually indoors, the idea of an 'outdoor variety show' didn't fit him."Then Jee Seok-jin explained that the description of him was actually true, and shared how he did not think he was the right one for the show.He said, "It's true that I experienced difficuties on 'Running Man'. I asked to meet our producer three times, and said I would quit. I said, 'I don't think I'm necessary in this show,' and, 'It would be better for both of us to part ways here,' but the producer held onto me and encouraged me."Jee Seok-jin also shared how his fellow cast member Yu Jae Seok encouraged him to stay.He continued, "Jae Seok also encouraged me to stay on the show. I really would like to say thank you to them right now."(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'Jeeseokjin World' YouTube)(SBS Star)