SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jee Seok-jin Reveals He Considered Quitting 'Running Man' 3 Times
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jee Seok-jin Reveals He Considered Quitting 'Running Man' 3 Times

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.06 18:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jee Seok-jin Reveals He Considered Quitting Running Man 3 Times
SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' cast member Jee Seok-jin revealed that he tried to quit the show three times.

On April 4, Jee Seok-jin shared a new episode on his personal YouTube channel, 'Jeeseokjin World'. 
Jee Seok-jinIn the video, Jee Seok-jin talked about his 'Running Man' appearance; how he had difficulties getting used to the show.

He first read a description about himself written by a netizen, that says, "Around the time where his broadcasting careers was declining, he got the opportunity to join a variety show called 'Running Man'. As he worked as a host for variety shows that are usually indoors, the idea of an 'outdoor variety show' didn't fit him."
Jee Seok-jinJee Seok-jinThen Jee Seok-jin explained that the description of him was actually true, and shared how he did not think he was the right one for the show.

He said, "It's true that I experienced difficuties on 'Running Man'. I asked to meet our producer three times, and said I would quit. I said, 'I don't think I'm necessary in this show,' and, 'It would be better for both of us to part ways here,' but the producer held onto me and encouraged me."
Jee Seok-jinJee Seok-jin also shared how his fellow cast member Yu Jae Seok encouraged him to stay.

He continued, "Jae Seok also encouraged me to stay on the show. I really would like to say thank you to them right now."

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'Jeeseokjin World' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙