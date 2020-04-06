SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHANYEOL Almost Gives SUHO a Heart Attack by Appearing Out of Nowhere
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHANYEOL Almost Gives SUHO a Heart Attack by Appearing Out of Nowhere

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.06 16:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHANYEOL Almost Gives SUHO a Heart Attack by Appearing Out of Nowhere
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL gave the group's leader SUHO a pleasant surprise. 

On April 5, CHANYEOL updated his Instagram with a fun video titled, "Romanticist." 

At the beginning of the video, SUHO was busy talking to his staff in his waiting room for a music show. 

Then all of a sudden, one side of a large cupboard opened with a bang. 

SUHO turned around in surprise and CHANYEOL came out from the cupboard with a bouquet of flowers in his hands. 
SUHO and CHANYEOLWhile SUHO stood there trying to process the whole unexpected situation, all staff laughed as if they knew about it. 

Once CHANYEOL was out of the cupboard, SUHO put his phone down on a table behind him and gave CHANYEOL a huge hug. 

Following the hug, SUHO laughingly commented, "How on earth did you get in there anyway? You completely took me by surprise. Why didn't you just use the normal door?" 
SUHO and CHANYEOLIt turned out CHANYEOL had prepared a surprise event for SUHO, who was having his solo debut stage on this day. 

Thanks to this cute video of the two members of EXO, lots of fans around the world are having a good laugh at the moment. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

로맨티스트

EXO_CY(@real__pcy)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
