[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's New Middle School Photo Sweeps Social Media
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's New Middle School Photo Sweeps Social Media

Published 2020.04.06 14:49
A newly-released photo of actor Hyun Bin from middle school makes his fans once again falling in his charms.

Recently, a never-before-seen past photo of Hyun Bin has been circulating in various online communities.

According to the person who first revealed the photo online, the photo was taken back when Hyun Bin was still in his 9th grade.
Hyun BinAs you can see in the photo, a much younger version of Hyun Bin gazes straight towards the camera, effortlessly showing off his handsome facial features and his one-of-a-kind aura.

This is not the first time past photos of Hyun Bin garnering this much attention on social media.
Hyun BinHyun BinWhenever Hyun Bin's new past photos from his childhood or teenage days were revealed online, they immediately become a hot topic among not only his fans but also the public.

Upon seeing the new photo, fans commented, "How can a 9th-grader looks this amazing?", "Why there wasn't any boy like him in my class?", "He's just a born-to-be. Destined to become an actor.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
