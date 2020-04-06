SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Once Went to JYP Entertainment's Audition for Wonder Girls?
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Once Went to JYP Entertainment's Audition for Wonder Girls?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Once Went to JYP Entertainments Audition for Wonder Girls?
K-pop boy group 2PM's member WOOYOUNG revealed that he once went to JYP Entertainment's girl group Wonder Girls audition. 

On April 4 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', WOOYOUNG made a guest appearance.
WOOYOUNGDuring the talk, WOOYOUNG unveiled an interesting story behind his JYP Entertainment audition.

WOOYOUNG said, "When I was in middle school, I believed picking the right management agency was an important thing, because I didn't want to burden my parents in any way."

He continued, "Once, I got into this small management agency. They asked for money after I passed their audition. After that, I thought to myself, 'I'm only going to try JYP Entertainment from now on.' Getting into JYP Entertainment has always been my dream, so..."
WOOYOUNGThen, WOOYOUNG said he found out that JYP Entertainment was holding an audition for a girl group called 'Wonder Girls'.

WOOYOUNG said, "I wasn't a girl, but was super desperate to get into JYP Entertainment. When I got there, there were a bunch of girls lining up."

He went on, "But there were a few boys between them. I was able to gain courage after seeing them, so I decided to just go for it. I waited for like the whole day to audition, but I failed in the end."

He added, "I got into JYP Entertainment through another audition afterwards. It felt so unreal when I received a call from JYP Entertainment saying that they wanted to sign a contract with me. It also felt weird that everything that I had ever hoped for was done over a single phone call."
WOOYOUNGAbout a year after WOOYOUNG started training at JYP Entertainment, he was selected as a member of 2PM and made debut as the group in September 2018.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)   
