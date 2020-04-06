SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's Newlywed House to Be Demolished
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's Newlywed House to Be Demolished

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.04.06 11:36 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyos Newlywed House to Be Demolished
The newlywed house of actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo in Seoul will reportedly be demolished.

According to South China Morning Post's report on April 5, the now-divorced couple's house located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, is going to be demolished and the process has already begun last month.
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye KyoSong Joong Ki purchased the mansion for 10 billion won (approximately 8 million dollars), and the two stars lived in together during their marriage.

The permit for the demolition and reconstruction of a new house was reportedly approved earlier, but the process only began recently due to the division of assets between the two was not finalized.
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye KyoIn regard to the report, Song Joong Ki's management agency History D&C stated, "As it is Song Joong Ki's personal matter, we cannot confirm anything (regarding the news report)."

Following their marriage in October 2017, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced their divorce in June 2019.
Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙