[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's Newlywed House to Be Demolished

The newlywed house of actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo in Seoul will reportedly be demolished.According to South China Morning Post's report on April 5, the now-divorced couple's house located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, is going to be demolished and the process has already begun last month.Song Joong Ki purchased the mansion for 10 billion won (approximately 8 million dollars), and the two stars lived in together during their marriage.The permit for the demolition and reconstruction of a new house was reportedly approved earlier, but the process only began recently due to the division of assets between the two was not finalized.In regard to the report, Song Joong Ki's management agency History D&C stated, "As it is Song Joong Ki's personal matter, we cannot confirm anything (regarding the news report)."Following their marriage in October 2017, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo announced their divorce in June 2019.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)