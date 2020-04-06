SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Reportedly in a Relationship with Lee Tae-eun; His Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Reportedly in a Relationship with Lee Tae-eun; His Agency Responds

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.06 10:44 View Count
Actor Kang Ha Neul is said to be in a relationship with theater actress Lee Tae-eun.

On April 5, news outlet Star Daily News reported that Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eun have been in a relationship for about two years.
Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eunThey stated that Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eun first met while taking part in a 2018 musical 'Shinheung Military Academy', and started dating each other around then.

They also said that they recently even went on a trip together.
Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eunTo this report, Kang Ha Neul's management agency TH Company gave their official response.

The agency said, "Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eun are not in a relationship. They are just good friends."

They continued, "They did go on a trip together not too long ago, but they weren't alone; they were with some other cast of 'Shinheung Military Academy'."
Kang Ha Neul and Lee Tae-eunBorn two years after Kang Ha Neul in 1987, Lee Tae-eun played in a number of renowned musicals following her debut in 2012, including 'Grease' (2012), Wicked (2013, 2016), Elisabeth (2015) and more.

(Credit= 'taeny_xx' 'galpos3' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
