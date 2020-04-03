[SBS Star] Jung Hae In in Talks to Star in a Drama Based on a Popular Webtoon About Soldiers

Actor Jung Hae In may be leading Netflix's new series based on a popular webtoon.On April 3, news outlet Star News reported that Jung Hae In is currently going through details of his offer for a drama 'D.P Dog's Day' (literal translation) with the production team.Star News said that 'D.P Dog's Day' originally was going to be made into a movie, but it was recently changed to produced into 6-episode series on Netflix.'D.P Dog's Day' is a drama adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name, which tells struggles of young soldiers in the military.Jung Hae In was offered a role of a character named 'Ahn Jun-ho', who has the job of catching soldiers running away from their military base.It will be directed by director Han Jun-hee, who previously directed hit films such as 'Coinlocker Girl' (2015), 'Hit-and-Run Squad' (2018) and more.In response to this report though, Jung Hae In's management agency FNC Entertainment said, "It's true that Jung Hae In was offered to lead 'D.P Dog's Day', but it is too early to say anything yet."Meanwhile, 'D.P Dog's Day' is planned to begin shooting in the first half of the year.(Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram)(SBS Star)