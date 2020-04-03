SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] All Members of EVERGLOW to Self-isolate for 2 Weeks
Published 2020.04.03 17:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All Members of EVERGLOW to Self-isolate for 2 Weeks
All members of K-pop girl group EVERGLOW will self-isolate for two weeks as one of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 3, EVERGLOW's management agency Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement informing how they plan to deal with the coronavirus concerns.
EVERGLOWThe agency's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment.

One of our staff members was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2, and our group EVERGLOW's members were also tested. As of today, April 3, all members tested negative.

Our agency's other staff members were also tested, and some have received negative result while some are still waiting for their results. Details will be announced by the relevant authorities as soon as they are confirmed.
EVERGLOWAlthough all EVERGLOW members were tested negative, their scheduled activities will all be cancelled for safety reasons. The members will all self-isolate themselves for next two weeks.

Yuehua Entertainment will continue to take the best possible measures and cooperate with authorities. We apologize for causing concerns, and we will do our best to protect our team members' safety and health from the novel coronavirus.
EVERGLOW(Credit= Yuehua Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
