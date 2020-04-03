[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Boast Their Everlasting Friendship with New Photos

SEJEONG of K-pop girl group gugudan shared new photos from her latest meetup with Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO, showing off their good friendship.On April 1, SEJEONG shared new photos of herself taken with Cha Eun-woo on her personal Instagram account.It seems like the two talented singers had a small meetup before/after the filming of Mnet's music show 'M! Countdown' that took place on the same day.Along with the photos, SEJEONG wrote, "I met Lee Dong-min (Cha Eun-woo's real name) during 'M! Countdown' and he asked me to make a hand gesture for AROHA (ASTRO's fan club). Mr. Face Genius who is sincere in his love for fans."SEJEONG and Cha Eun-woo previously worked together several times for a TV commercial and a special stage for a music show.(Credit= 'clean_0828' Instagram)(SBS Star)