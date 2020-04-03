SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] gugudan SEJEONG & ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Boast Their Everlasting Friendship with New Photos
Published 2020.04.03 15:17 View Count
SEJEONG of K-pop girl group gugudan shared new photos from her latest meetup with Cha Eun-woo of boy group ASTRO, showing off their good friendship.

On April 1, SEJEONG shared new photos of herself taken with Cha Eun-woo on her personal Instagram account.
SEJEONG, Cha Eun-wooIt seems like the two talented singers had a small meetup before/after the filming of Mnet's music show 'M! Countdown' that took place on the same day.
SEJEONG, Cha Eun-wooAlong with the photos, SEJEONG wrote, "I met Lee Dong-min (Cha Eun-woo's real name) during 'M! Countdown' and he asked me to make a hand gesture for AROHA (ASTRO's fan club). Mr. Face Genius who is sincere in his love for fans."
SEJEONG, Cha Eun-wooSEJEONG, Cha Eun-wooSEJEONG and Cha Eun-woo previously worked together several times for a TV commercial and a special stage for a music show.

(Credit= 'clean_0828' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
