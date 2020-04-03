SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ex-KARA Kang Ji Young Gets Injured After Her Van Gets Hit by a Drunk Driver
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.03
Kang Ji Young of disbanded K-pop girl group KARA's van was hit by a drunk driver.

On April 3, it was reported that Kang Ji Young was involved in a car accident.
Kang Ji YoungThe accident occurred not long after midnight on April 1 when she was heading back home after shooting her upcoming drama 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman' (literal title).

It is said that Kang Ji Young's van was hit by a driver who was driving under influence.
Kang Ji YoungKang Ji Young was somewhat severely injured from the accident and was immediately taken to a hospital.

Although not going to be hospitalized, Kang Ji Young will have to regularly visit the hospital for treatment.

As a result, she will be halting all her activities including shooting of 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman' for the time being.

Kang Ji Young's management agency KEYEAST stated, "We will focus on the recovery of Kang Ji Young for now. She'll return to the shooting site as soon as she gets better."
Kang Ji YoungThe romantic comedy drama 'Late Night Snack Man & Woman' will mark Kang Ji Young's return to Korean entertainment industry following her promotions in Japan for years.

(Credit= 'kkangjji_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
