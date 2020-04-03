[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Ran Away from Home in Middle School Because of His Older Brother?

K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO revealed what his relationship with his older brother when he was younger.On April 1 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', SUHO made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked SUHO what he was like at home back when he was still in school.SUHO answered, "I have an older brother and my parents were super strict with him, whereas they were very easy-going with me. They would support me with anything I wanted to do."He continued, "So, my brother was strict with me. I was totally fine with my parents, but I used to rebel against my brother. At one point, I seriously felt like I had enough of my brother and decided to run away from home."The EXO leader went on, "But I didn't actually run away from home, I just wanted him to think that. What I did was to tell my parents that I was going to my friend's place for a bit, but pretend as if I had run away from home to my brother."He added "I was a middle school student at that time, and my brother got really shocked then. He worried about me a lot as well. He has a kind heart."Meanwhile, SUHO made his solo debut with a mini album 'Self-portrait' on March 30.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)