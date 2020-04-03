[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Choi Jin Hyuk to Work Together in an Upcoming Drama?

Actor/singer Lee Seung Gi and actor Choi Jin Hyuk may be starring in a new drama together.On April 2, news outlet News1 reported that Lee Seung Gi and Choi Jin Hyuk are in talks to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Mouth' (literal title).Written by scriptwriter Choi Ran, who previously has written renowned dramas 'God's Gift: 14 Days' (2014) and 'Black' (2017), 'Mouth' deals with a story about psychopaths.Lee Seung Gi and Choi Jin Hyuk were both offered roles of detectives.Lee Seung Gi's character 'Jeong Ba-reum' is a fresh detective who has his life changed after being involved in one unexpected incident.Choi Jin Hyuk is said to be playing the role of a passionate detective named 'Ko Mu-chi' who keeps a heartbreaking family story in his heart.To this report, Lee Seung Gi and Choi Jin Hyuk's management agencies gave their response.They stated, "Yes, while it is true that they were offered roles in 'Mouth', it hasn't been decided whether they will join the drama yet."They continued, "But 'Mouth' is definitely one of the projects that we are positively looking at at the moment."Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Mouth' is planned to be revealed in the second half of the year.(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'real_jinhyuk' Instagram)(SBS Star)