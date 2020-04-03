SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Shares Freestyle Dance Video on Instagram
Published 2020.04.03
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG treated his fans with a surprise freestyle dance video.

On April 3, TAEYANG took his personal Instagram to share a dance video for the first time in a while.
TAEYANGAlong with the video, TAEYANG wrote in the caption, "Yea, must be," referring to the phrase wrote on his black hoodie.

In the dance studio, alone, TAEYANG boasted his unchanging swag as he smoothly shows off his freestyle dance moves to different genres. 
TAEYANGTAEYANGUpon seeing TAEYANG's newest social media update, fans commented, "A comeback? I really hope so.", "As long as it's his comeback, I don't care whether it's a group one or his solo.", and more.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Previously in March, all four members of BIGBANG announced that they decided to renew their exclusive contract with YG Entertainment in order to keep promoting together as a group.

(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
