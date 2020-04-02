[SBS Star] VIDEO: AB6IX WOO JIN's 'YouTuber Hand' Goes Wrong

유튜브를 잘못 본 AB6IX 박우진 pic.twitter.com/A5r2I9BAWA — 은근히 웃긴 AB6IX (@ab6ixisfunny) April 1, 2020

K-pop boy group AB6IX's member WOO JIN's recent failed attempt at doing the 'YouTuber Hand' is making fans laugh.On April 1, WOO JIN and his fellow group member DAE HWI went live on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, WOO JIN and DAE HWI were seen drawing and coloring little bottles.Upon completion, they started showing their one-and-only bottles to the viewers watching the live.While doing so, it seemed like WOO JIN wanted the viewers to see his bottles better.So, he decided to do the 'YouTuber hand', which is when an object is put in front of a hand.This is the technique that online broadcasters, especially YouTubers, use to make sure the camera focuses well on what they are trying to show.But instead of putting his bottle in front of his hand, WOO JIN put it behind it.As a result, the viewers could not see his bottles at all.After seeing WOO JIN's reverse 'YouTuber hand', fans all burst into laughter and left comments such as, "Lol WOO JIN obviously didn't watch YouTube videos that closely.", "Epic fail!", "This is hilarious!" and so on.(Credit= 'AB6IX' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)