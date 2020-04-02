SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Would Not Be Considered "Handsome" in North Korea?
Published 2020.04.02
A North Korean refugee YouTuber revealed details about North Korea's visual standards, claiming that actor Hyun Bin would not be considered handsome in the country.

On March 27, YouTuber North Korean Man (Park Yoo-seong) shared a video titled 'Three Things North Koreans Are Scared of' on his YouTube channel.
Hyun Bin North KoreaHe first stated that North Koreans are most scared of fat people, explaining, "There is no such thing as dieting in North Korea, and only people from rich families have fat bellies. That's why North and South Korea's visual standards are so different."

He continued to explain, saying, "For men in North Korea, having a big frame is associated with handsomeness. People who are skinny like me are treated worse than dogs. I'm pretty sure North Koreans would not say actor Hyun Bin is handsome. They like people who look like actor Ma Dong Seok."
Hyun Bin North KoreaTo this, the YouTuber's subscribers commented in shock, "Are you serious? Hyun Bin is like one of the most handsome actors here in South Korea!", "More chances for me to be Hyun Bin's bride, at least.", "I thought Hyun Bin's charms are something that is universal.", and more.
Hyun Bin North KoreaHyun Bin North KoreaMeanwhile, Hyun Bin recently took on the role of a North Korean official named 'Ri Jung-hyuk' falling in love with a South Korean heiress named 'Yoon Se-ri' (actress Son Ye-jin) in the mega-hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, 'North Korean Man' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
