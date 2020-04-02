SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Currently in the Hospital After Undergoing Knee Surgery
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Currently in the Hospital After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.02 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Currently in the Hospital After Undergoing Knee Surgery
Actor Zo In Sung recently underwent knee surgery.

On April 2, it was reported that Zo In Sung is currently in the hospital after undergoing surgery.
Zo In SungIn response to the report, Zo In Sung's management agency IOK Company explained that the actor has been feeling pain in his knee for some time and surgery was part of the treatment.

They said, "It was minor surgery, and he is recovering well at the moment. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon."
Zo In SungAs there were some people speculating that Zo In Sung was injured during the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Mogadishu', the agency clarified on this as well.

They commented, "Zo In Sung didn't injure his knee during the shooting. The team of 'Mogadishu' wrapped up the shooting without anyone getting injured."
Zo In SungMeanwhile, Zo In Sung-led action movie 'Mogadishu' is expected to hit theaters in the summer.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙