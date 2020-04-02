[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Currently in the Hospital After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Actor Zo In Sung recently underwent knee surgery.On April 2, it was reported that Zo In Sung is currently in the hospital after undergoing surgery.In response to the report, Zo In Sung's management agency IOK Company explained that the actor has been feeling pain in his knee for some time and surgery was part of the treatment.They said, "It was minor surgery, and he is recovering well at the moment. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon."As there were some people speculating that Zo In Sung was injured during the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Mogadishu', the agency clarified on this as well.They commented, "Zo In Sung didn't injure his knee during the shooting. The team of 'Mogadishu' wrapped up the shooting without anyone getting injured."Meanwhile, Zo In Sung-led action movie 'Mogadishu' is expected to hit theaters in the summer.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)