SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Woo Ji-yoon to Leave BOL4; What Will Happen to the Duo Now?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Woo Ji-yoon to Leave BOL4; What Will Happen to the Duo Now?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.04.02 15:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Woo Ji-yoon to Leave BOL4; What Will Happen to the Duo Now?
K-pop girl duo BOL4's member Woo Ji-yoon has decided to leave BOL4.

On April 2, BOL4's management agency Shofar Music made an unexpected announcement regarding Woo Ji-yoon.
Woo Ji-yoonThe agency said, "We are here to deliver unfortunate news that Woo Ji-yoon is leaving BOL4."

They continued, "Recently, Woo Ji-yoon told us that she wishes to depart from BOL4. She said she had personal concerns about her future."

They went on, "After hearing that, we sat together with both members of BOL4 and had long discussions with them, which allowed us to understand each other better. It is very sad, but we have all decided to respect Woo Ji-yoon's decision in the end."
Woo Ji-yoonBOL4's agency added, "Therefore, Woo Ji-yoon will no longer be part of BOL4 from now on, and Ahn Ji-young will be the only member of BOL4 now. Currently, we have no plans on adding a new member to BOL4."

Lastly, they said, "Although Woo Ji-yoon and Ahn Ji-young's journey as BOL4 ends here, they will continue to be there for one another. Please do not stop to give your love and support to Woo Ji-yoon and Ahn Ji-young as well. Thank you."
Woo Ji-yoonDebuted in April 2016, BOL4 released a great number of hits including, 'Galaxy', 'Some', 'To My Youth', 'Travel' and many more.

(Credit= 'BOL4.Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙