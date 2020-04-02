[SBS Star] Woo Ji-yoon to Leave BOL4; What Will Happen to the Duo Now?

K-pop girl duo BOL4's member Woo Ji-yoon has decided to leave BOL4.On April 2, BOL4's management agency Shofar Music made an unexpected announcement regarding Woo Ji-yoon.The agency said, "We are here to deliver unfortunate news that Woo Ji-yoon is leaving BOL4."They continued, "Recently, Woo Ji-yoon told us that she wishes to depart from BOL4. She said she had personal concerns about her future."They went on, "After hearing that, we sat together with both members of BOL4 and had long discussions with them, which allowed us to understand each other better. It is very sad, but we have all decided to respect Woo Ji-yoon's decision in the end."BOL4's agency added, "Therefore, Woo Ji-yoon will no longer be part of BOL4 from now on, and Ahn Ji-young will be the only member of BOL4 now. Currently, we have no plans on adding a new member to BOL4."Lastly, they said, "Although Woo Ji-yoon and Ahn Ji-young's journey as BOL4 ends here, they will continue to be there for one another. Please do not stop to give your love and support to Woo Ji-yoon and Ahn Ji-young as well. Thank you."Debuted in April 2016, BOL4 released a great number of hits including, 'Galaxy', 'Some', 'To My Youth', 'Travel' and many more.(Credit= 'BOL4.Official' Facebook)(SBS Star)