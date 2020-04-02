[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Smiles After Receiving Jaw-dropping Gifts from Fans on His 14th Debut Anniversary

Actor Park Hae Jin received some nice gifts from fans on the day of his 14th debut anniversary.On April 2, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement shared photos of Park Hae Jin on set of his drama 'Bossy Intern' (literal translation).The photos showed Park Hae Jin with beautiful flowers bouquets in front of a large banner that said, "Park Hae Jin, we love you. Happy 14th debut anniversary!"The other photos were of a great number of tasty-looking foods, drinks and cakes laid out on a table for 'Bossy Intern' team to enjoy during shooting.It turned out they were from Park Hae Jin's longest-running fan club 'Park Ae In'.Through his agency, Park Hae Jin commented, "You are all doing well, right? Thank you so much for this. Thank you for congratulating me without forgetting about the day."He went on, "I felt so grateful that I was able to celebrate my 14th debut anniversary with such amazing people. We'll make sure to keep ourselves safe while shooting the drama. Make sure to take good care of yourselves, everyone!"Meanwhile, 'Bossy Intern' is scheduled to begin broadcasting in May.(Credit= 'parkhaejin_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)