[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Shares How Block B P.O Completely Stole His Heart on His Birthday

K-pop boy group WINNER's member MINO talked about another boy group Block B's member P.O preparing a surprise birthday party for him.On April 1, MINO and P.O hosted NAVER NOW's pilot audio show 'MP3' (tentative title) together.During the show, MINO mentioned what happened on his birthday a few days ago.MINO said, "It was my birthday on March 30, but I had no plans. I told P.O that and it seemed like that bugged him a bit."He continued, "So, he gathered some of our friends together and held a surprise birthday party for me. They waited for me in front of my house. It was so touching."The WINNER member went on, "But what touched my heart even more was the fact that P.O had prepared a special gift for my mom. He gave her a bunch of roses and cake. She absolutely loved the gift as well."He added, "When he gave those to her, he said, 'Your second son P.O is here to thank you for giving birth to MINO.' Seriously, thank you man."To this, P.O shyly laughed and responded, "Oh please, that's nothing. All I did was to do my best."In numerous interviews in the past, MINO and P.O have stated that they have been good friends since high school.(Credit= 'pyojihoon_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)