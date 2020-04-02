SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Leaves Comment on IU's Instagram Post
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Leaves Comment on IU's Instagram Post

Published 2020.04.02
Actress Song Hye Kyo and singer/actress IU showed off their close friendship.

On April 1, IU took her personal Instagram account to share a preview of her April Fools' Day prank video that was shared on her official YouTube channel.
IUWhile hundreds and thousands of fans flooded the post with comments, one particular comment took everyone's eyes.

The comment was from Song Hye Kyo, with the actress casually left an emoji of praying hands and an emoji of a red rose.
Song Hye Kyo, IUIt was previously revealed that Song Hye Kyo and IU are actually very close in real life.

Back in June 2019, Song Hye Kyo sent a food truck to the filming set of IU's drama 'Hotel Del Luna', to show her full support for IU's new acting project.

The actress also was spotted multiple times at IU's concerts held in Korea.
Song Hye Kyo, IUUpon seeing Song Hye Kyo's comment, fans commented, "I just adore this friendship.", "Age certainly doesn't matter.", "Can't wait to watch them co-starring in a drama together.", and more.

(Credit= 'kyo1122' 'dlwlrma' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
